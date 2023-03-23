Evening Masterwork: Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 in d-minor for March 23, 2023

Anton Bruckner passed away before finishing his Symphony No. 9, and yet the three completed movements he left behind form a work that is whole. In fact, throughout the Ninth Symphony, Bruckner quotes moments from his previous work, turning it into a sort of retrospective: we hear clips from theMiserere from his Mass, the adagio from his Eighth Symphony, and a snippet from the Seventh. Bruckner’sSymphony No. 9, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.