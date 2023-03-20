© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Ferde Grofé
Ferde Grofé

Evening Masterwork: Ferde Grofé's Grand Canyon Suite for March 20, 2023

When asked about his Grand Canyon Suite in a radio interview some-forty years after it was composed, American composer Ferde Grofe reminisced about the moment the idea for the piece was born. It was experiencing dawn breaking, and nature waking up, after a night of camping at the Grand Canyon that inspired him to write the piece. Hear the sights and sounds of the Grand Canyon with Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
