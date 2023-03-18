© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 10 in B-flat "Gran Partita" for March 18, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 18, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

In Mozart’s time, the serenade was defined as “an evening piece, because such works are usually performed on quiet and pleasant nights.” His Serenade No. 10, written only for winds, managed to pick up the nickname of “Gran Partita,” which was appropriate since the translation is “big wind symphony.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Mozart’s “Gran Partita,” theSerenade No. 10, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
