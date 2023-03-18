Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 10 in B-flat "Gran Partita" for March 18, 2023

In Mozart’s time, the serenade was defined as “an evening piece, because such works are usually performed on quiet and pleasant nights.” His Serenade No. 10, written only for winds, managed to pick up the nickname of “Gran Partita,” which was appropriate since the translation is “big wind symphony.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Mozart’s “Gran Partita,” theSerenade No. 10, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.