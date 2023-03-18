© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98 for March 19, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 18, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms

When Brahms completed his fourth and final symphony, many of his contemporaries didn’t quite understand the work. His closest companions did understand it, though, and they knew very well that the composer had created a masterpiece. It’s a monumental work encompassing an inner mental rigor, creative freedom, and formal completeness – in a sense, it is perfection. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
