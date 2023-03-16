© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G for March 16, 2023

Franz Schubert began to play guitar as a teenager, and he later spent time playing guitar with Italian guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani. So, in the early part of the 19th century when there was a sudden increase in popularity of the guitar, it’s no surprise that Schubert created a wonderful piece for the instrument: hisGuitar Quartet in G. This is also a work the composer intended to be played in his own family’s household. You can hear Schubert’s Guitar Quartet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
