Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G for March 16, 2023

Franz Schubert began to play guitar as a teenager, and he later spent time playing guitar with Italian guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani. So, in the early part of the 19th century when there was a sudden increase in popularity of the guitar, it's no surprise that Schubert created a wonderful piece for the instrument: hisGuitar Quartet in G. This is also a work the composer intended to be played in his own family's household.