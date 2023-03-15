© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in g, Op. 26 for March 15, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Max Bruch’s First Violin Concerto had quite the evolution, having first been completed and performed in 1866, but withdrawn by the composer out of sheer dissatisfaction. It would then take two years, the consultation of violinist Joseph Joachim, and, in the composer’s words, rewriting the piece “at least half a dozen times” to get it to the definitive version we know today. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
