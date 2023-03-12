Evening Masterwork: Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto in D for March 12, 2023

During World War II, Richard Strauss was living in a Bavarian mountain town that was liberated by the allies, who discovered the composer and basically treated him like a celebrity. One soldier even asked the composer if he had ever considered writing an oboe concerto, to which Strauss replied “no.” However, Strauss later did complete an Oboe Concerto, and a note in the score says the work was “…suggested by an American Soldier.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Richard Strauss’s Oboe Concerto, here on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.