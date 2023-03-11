Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Symphony No.6 in C "Little" for March 11, 2023

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

The Sixth Symphony by Franz Schubert is known now as the “Little” C Major Symphony, but was originally referred to by the composer as the “Big Symphony.” That original nickname was dropped once Schubert composed another symphony in the key of C, which was even longer, so that one gained the nickname the “Great C Major.” Join us for the “Little” one tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

