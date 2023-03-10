© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 100 in G "Military" for March 10

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Franz Joseph Haydn
Franz Joseph Haydn

Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 100 in G "Military"

Franz Joseph Haydn’s 100th Symphony - the so-called Military Symphony - was produced at a time when the composer was under a ton of pressure to compose his next great masterwork. This was during a second visit to London near the end of his life, and of course Haydn was up to the task of delivering another great piece of music to his audience. In this work, concertgoers heard, for the first time in a symphony, the use of percussion instruments like the triangle, hand cymbals, and bass drum. Tune in for the Military Symphony tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom