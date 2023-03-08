© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Claude Debussy's La Mer for March 8, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Claude Debussy once said, “I was destined for the fine career of a sailor.” He wrote these words to a friend in September 1903, saying the only thing that kept him from being a sailor was accidents of life that set him on another path. It was also at this time when he was also composing his famousLa Mer, his tone poem about the sea. Debussy’s La Mer, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

