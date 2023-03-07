© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Camille Saint-Saens' Piano Concerto No. 4 in C-minor for March 7, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Camille Saint-Saens
Camille Saint-Saens

Camille Saint-Saens was one of the first French composers to write a piano concerto and throughout his concertos, he treats the piano and the orchestra as equals. The Piano Concerto #4 is maybe his second most popular piano concerto, and the composer has based parts of the work off of an earlier, unfinished symphony that he started (and scrapped) when he was 19 years-old. Hear the Piano Concerto #4 by Saint-Saens, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
