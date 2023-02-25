Evening Masterwork: Isaac Albeniz's Iberia Suite for February 25, 2023

Iberia was originally a solo piano work by Isaac Albeniz that featured a “wealth of imagery,” according to the composer’s French contemporaries. The work took three years to compose, totaling nearly 90 minutes of music, but when Albeniz turned to orchestra the music, he was unhappy with the results. He enlisted his friend, celebrity violinist Enrique Arbos, to orchestrate the music, and we’ll hear that orchestrated version tonight: the Suite from Iberia by Isaac Albeniz, our Evening Masterwork at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

