Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Special Broadcast - For Ukraine, from the MET for February 24, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
To mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, The Metropolitan Opera will host a special, live concert of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Mozart’s Requiem. Join us for this special event: “For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope” Friday, February 24th at 7pm on 89.1 and 103.9 – and we’ll stream it for you online at wsmr.org.

Chandler Balkcom
