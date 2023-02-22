© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Vassili Kalinnikov's Symphony No. 1 in g minor for February 22, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Vassili Kalinnikov composed his First Symphony shortly after resigning from his post as the second conductor of the Italian Opera in Moscow. He resigned due to health issues, and then moved to the warmer climate of Yalta in the South of Crimea, where he composed the symphony. It’s a work that turned out to be the biggest success of his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

