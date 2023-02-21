Evening Masterwork: Edouard Lalo's Cello Concerto in d minor for February 21, 2023

Edouard Lalo was a Frenchman, but he was of Spanish descent and he’s most famous for his Symphonie Espagnole for violin and orchestra. Spanish idioms also fill the three movements of his Cello Concerto; sometimes subtly, other times more blatantly. In particular, Lalo’s Cello Concerto is an accomplishment simply based on the composer’s ability to keep the soloist in the foreground as a protagonist. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: the Cello Concerto by Edouard Lalo on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

