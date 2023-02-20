© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Mark O’Connor's Americana Symphony “Variations on Appalachia Waltz” for February 20, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Mark O’Connor
John David Pittman
/
Mark O’Connor

Evening Masterwork: Mark O’Connor's Americana Symphony “Variations on Appalachia Waltz” for February 20, 2023

Mark O’Connor’s Americana Symphony is a work that evokes images of the American expansion westward while fusing O’Connor’s folk roots with the sounds of the symphony orchestra. The work is also based off of an earlier composition O’Connor wrote called “Appalachia Waltz.” We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom