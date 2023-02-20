Evening Masterwork: Mark O’Connor's Americana Symphony “Variations on Appalachia Waltz” for February 20, 2023
Mark O’Connor’s Americana Symphony is a work that evokes images of the American expansion westward while fusing O’Connor’s folk roots with the sounds of the symphony orchestra. The work is also based off of an earlier composition O’Connor wrote called “Appalachia Waltz.” We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.