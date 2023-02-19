© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Reinhold Gliere's Harp Concerto Op. 74 for February 19, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Reinhold Gliere
Reinhold Gliere

Reinhold Gliere’s 1938 Harp Concerto is a great example of what to do when writing for the harp: it features arpeggiated figures, rich chords, and simple melodies. It’s also a work firmly rooted in the Russian Cosmopolitan style of his day. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight: Reinhold Gliere’s Harp Concerto, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
