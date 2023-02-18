Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Op. 48 for February 18, 2023

Tchaikovsky was pretty busy during the Autumn of 1880. He was working on two pieces back-to-back, and to the composer, they were total opposites. One was an overture that he said had “no artistic merit…” the other piece, a beautiful Mozart-like serenade. We’ll hear the Serenade for Strings in C by Tchaikovsky, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

