© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Op. 48 for February 18, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 18, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Op. 48 for February 18, 2023

Tchaikovsky was pretty busy during the Autumn of 1880. He was working on two pieces back-to-back, and to the composer, they were total opposites. One was an overture that he said had “no artistic merit…” the other piece, a beautiful Mozart-like serenade. We’ll hear the Serenade for Strings in C by Tchaikovsky, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom