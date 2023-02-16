Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat for violin & viola for February 16, 2023

Mozart tried a handful of times to compose a sinfonia concertante in the late 1770s, a type of work that was popular primarily at the end of the 18th century. His Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for violin & viola is one result of these attempts, and is generally considered an early masterpiece by the 23-year old composer. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

