Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op. 58 for February 13, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven wrote his Fourth Piano Concerto at a time when the piano, as an instrument, was in a rapid state of development. Some of the new features of the instrument at that time included additional high notes, and new pedals that altered the loudness and tone color of the instrument. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 highlights these additions, and we’ll hear it tonight at 7: it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
