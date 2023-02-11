© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 3 in D for February 11, 2023

In 1815, Franz Schubert was a busy 18-years old. He was working full-time, year-round as a school teacher, taking twice-weekly composition lessons, and he still managed to compose four operas, two masses, two symphonies, and 145 songs. One of those symphonies was his Third Symphony in D Major, and it’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
