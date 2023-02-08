© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22 for February 8, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Picture of Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22 for February 8, 2023

In Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, we hear the young composer starting to make a name for himself, pouring his talent for melody into the work. Not only that, but Dvorak wrote the piece in less than two weeks. His Serenade for string orchestra is a work that stands out in the genre, and it reflects a successful period of the composer’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom