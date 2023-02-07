Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op. 15 for February 7, 2023

Like a lot of works in the 18th and 19th Century, Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto in C Major was misnumbered. He completed the concerto after what would become his 2nd piano concerto… but, evidently, the composer liked his C-Major so much better that he had it published first, rather than in chronological order. We’ll hear Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in C tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.