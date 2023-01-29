Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-flat, “Drum Roll” for January 29, 2023

The Symphony No. 103 was the second-to-last symphony Franz Joseph Haydn ever wrote, and audiences and critics loved it. One newspaper reported that the symphony, “as usual, had continual strokes of genius.” It also had continual strokes of timpani at the very beginning, which is how it earned its nickname, the “drumroll” symphony. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

