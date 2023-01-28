© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto in a Op. 129 for January 28, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 28, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST
Picture of Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann

Robert Schumann was a cellist in his lifetime, so it’s rather fitting that he would compose an amazing Cello Concerto. But the reason he played the cello is kind of strange. As a young pianist, Schumann rigged up a device that was meant to make him stronger, but ironically, the device ended up permanently damaging his right hand. So, he ended up playing the cello, which might be why he would eventually compose a Cello Concerto. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
