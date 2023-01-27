© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” for January 27, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST
Photo of Henryk Górecki
Henryk Górecki

We recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day today with our Evening Masterwork, Henryk Gorecki’s Symphony No. 3. Titled “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs,” the symphony is often viewed as a memorial to victims of the Holocaust with one movement even setting to music a prayer found written on the wall of a Gestapo prison cell. The symphony also highlights the theme of maternal bonds in the midst of wartime. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Maria Gigliotti
