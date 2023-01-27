Evening Masterwork: Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” for January 27, 2023

We recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day today with our Evening Masterwork, Henryk Gorecki’s Symphony No. 3. Titled “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs,” the symphony is often viewed as a memorial to victims of the Holocaust with one movement even setting to music a prayer found written on the wall of a Gestapo prison cell. The symphony also highlights the theme of maternal bonds in the midst of wartime. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.