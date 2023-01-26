Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat “Emperor” for January 26, 2023

The Piano Concerto No. 5 by Beethoven, nicknamed the “Emperor,” was composed right after Napoleon’s army besieged Vienna in May of 1809. The nickname was likely given by a publisher; in all likelihood, Beethoven probably wasn’t even a fan of it because of Napoleon. Nevertheless, the concerto does have an imperial sense and scope to it and you can hear it tonight at 7: Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.