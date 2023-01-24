Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 4 in D for January 24, 2023

Mozart regularly and consistently wrote symphonies throughout his life, so much so that the longest break the composer took from composing a symphony was only four years long. However, this four-year break didn’t mean the composer was not cranking out large-scale pieces. In fact, he composed five serenades during this period, including the Serenade Number 4 in D. Hear it tonight at 7: it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

