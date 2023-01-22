Evening Masterwork: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op. 18 for January 22, 2023

Around the turn of the 20th Century, Rachmaninoff was coming out of an extensive period of deep depression and writer’s block, but it was completing his Piano Concerto No. 2 that more or less lifted him out of this period. It’s a work that is still seen as one of the greatest piano concertos ever written. Hear the concerto tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

