Evening Masterwork: Frederick Delius' Florida Suite for January 19, 2023

Composer Frederick Delius spent a little bit of time in Florida, and in 1886 he composed the Florida Suite while he was working on an orange plantation not far from Jacksonville. He only heard the work performed live once in his lifetime, though, and it took buying a barrel of beer for the orchestra in order to get them to play it. The Florida Suite by Frederick Delius is our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.