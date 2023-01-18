Evening Masterwork: George W. Chadwick's Symphony No. 2 in B-flat for January 18, 2023

George W. Chadwick’s music is distinctly American – and his music was catalyzed by the “American sounding” music of Dvorak. One of the truest hallmarks of Chadwick’s output was the scherzo, and one of his earlier scherzos received its premiere by the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1884. Audiences loved it so much they demanded to hear it twice, an unprecedented moment in the orchestra’s history. This scherzo would later become the second movement of George W. Chadwick’s Symphony No. 2. You can hear the Symphony tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

