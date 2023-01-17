© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute and Harp Concerto in C major, K 299 for January 17, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

In 1778, a 22-year old Mozart visited Paris with his mother, and upon arriving he received a commission from the Duke of Gaines for a brand new piece: a concerto for flute and harp. Yet, Mozart found the commission to be less-than-inspiring… he admitted to disliking both instruments, and the combination was especially difficult to compose for. Of course, Mozart managed to create a crowd favorite anyway. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
