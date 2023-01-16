© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Florence Price's Piano Quintet in a-minor for January 16, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 16, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST
Photo of Florence Price
G. Nelidoff
/
Florence Price Papers, University or Arkansas Libraries
Florence Price

A little over 50 years after her death, a massive number of Florence Price’s manuscripts were discovered in the attic of an abandoned home in Illinois. This collection of music included the Piano Quintet in a-minor, a work of Price’s that is in her typical late-Romantic style, yet infused the sounds of spirituals and hymns from her life. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
