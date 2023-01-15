Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F Op. 93 for January 15, 2023

The Symphony No. 8 by Beethoven is a work that draws heavily on the Classical period, despite Beethoven himself ushering in the Romantic period. The work is light and humorous, which was actually not a reflection of Beethoven’s personal life at that time. He composed his Eighth Symphony in 1812, the same year he penned his famous letter to the “Immortal Beloved,” more or less ending a relationship with a woman that some historians believed to have been a wife of a good friend. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.