Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Gustav Holst's The Planets Op. 32 for January 14, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST
Photo of Gustav Holst
Gustav Holst

It may come as a surprise but Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets is not about the actual planets in our solar system – rather, he has composed music that takes on the personality of the planets in an astrological sense. One point of inspiration was a book that was divided into chapters titled after the planets, and described each of their astrological characteristics. The Planets suite by Gustav Holst: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
