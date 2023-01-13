Evening Masterwork: Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in Bb Op. 34 for January 13, 2023

Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Quintet in Bb is one of his most charismatic and demanding works for the instrument, but it may not have even come into existence had the composer not been friends with Heinrich Baermann, one of the most virtuosic clarinetists of that time. In this piece, the composer uses the solo clarinet in an interesting way: rather than the solo instrument taking on a leading role, it often provides a sort of embroidery to what the ensemble is playing. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.