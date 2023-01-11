© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in d-minor for January 11, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST
Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto is famous for many reasons, one of which being the level of difficulty it presents to pianists. The notes on the page are so dense that the sheet music almost looks like a work of modern art, and some noted pianists have even declined performing the piece altogether. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 here on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

