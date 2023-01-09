Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Trio No. 2 in g-minor, Op. 26 for January 9, 2023

Dvorak’s Second Piano Trio is rarely programmed compared to his Third and Fourth, but it is a full-scale work imbued with the legacy of composers like Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and others. While the composer shared no programmatic intent behind the Trio, there’s a darkness to the work: there’s a sort of sorrow to the music, with sparks of rage, and sometimes gentle lyricism. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.