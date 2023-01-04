© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Florence Price's Symphony No. 3 in c-minor for January 4, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST
Photo of Florence Price
G. Nelidoff
/
Florence Price Papers, University or Arkansas Libraries
Florence Price

Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 is a work that takes more risks than its predecessors. Throughout the piece, Price employs a variety of unusual features, such as a highly asymmetric form, occasional dissonances for the sake of dissonance, yet also her typical use of African-American musical idioms. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
