Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 “Jupiter” for December 31, 2022

The Jupiter Symphony is the largest and most complex symphony that Mozart composed, completed in 1788. The symphony is characterized by its good humor, high-spirited energy, and the unusually grand scale for a symphony composed in the Classical period. It’s also a rare example of what might have been a piece Mozart wrote outside of a commission. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

