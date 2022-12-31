© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 “Jupiter” for December 31, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 “Jupiter” for December 31, 2022

The Jupiter Symphony is the largest and most complex symphony that Mozart composed, completed in 1788. The symphony is characterized by its good humor, high-spirited energy, and the unusually grand scale for a symphony composed in the Classical period. It’s also a rare example of what might have been a piece Mozart wrote outside of a commission. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom