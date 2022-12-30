Evening Masterwork: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor for December 30, 2022
Felix Mendelssohn completed his Violin Concerto in 1844, and to this day it is one of the most frequently performed of all violin concerti. The work uses a standard classical structure with a few changes made by the composer, mostly because of his own taste and the changing times. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.