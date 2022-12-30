© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor for December 30, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Felix Mendelssohn completed his Violin Concerto in 1844, and to this day it is one of the most frequently performed of all violin concerti. The work uses a standard classical structure with a few changes made by the composer, mostly because of his own taste and the changing times. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

