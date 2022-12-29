© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 for December 29, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 is actually one of the few piano concertos that was published in the composer’s lifetime. It’s also probably not a coincidence that it is one of the rare piano concertos that Mozart wrote for someone else to play (and not himself). The 17th Concerto features mixed forms and melodic density, a reflection of the increasing density of Mozart’s music at that time. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
