Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 for December 29, 2022
Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 is actually one of the few piano concertos that was published in the composer’s lifetime. It’s also probably not a coincidence that it is one of the rare piano concertos that Mozart wrote for someone else to play (and not himself). The 17th Concerto features mixed forms and melodic density, a reflection of the increasing density of Mozart’s music at that time. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.