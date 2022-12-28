© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony” for December 28, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of William Grant Still
William Grant Still

William Grant Still is probably best known for the Symphony No. 1, titled the “Afro-American” symphony, and we’ll be hearing it tonight as our evening masterwork. Still composed the work in 1930, and at the time it was the first symphony composed by an African American that was also performed by a major orchestra. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.

Chandler Balkcom
