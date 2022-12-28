Evening Masterwork: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony” for December 28, 2022
Evening Masterwork: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony” for December 28, 2022
William Grant Still is probably best known for the Symphony No. 1, titled the “Afro-American” symphony, and we’ll be hearing it tonight as our evening masterwork. Still composed the work in 1930, and at the time it was the first symphony composed by an African American that was also performed by a major orchestra. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.