Evening Masterwork: Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition for December 27, 2022

When Modest Mussorgsky completed his Pictures at an Exhibition in 1874, it wasn’t the version for orchestra we hear most often. It was actually an incredibly difficult suite for solo piano. The work is a memorial to the composer’s friend, the Russian artist Viktor Hartmann, and each movement of the suite is a musical depiction of Hartmann’s paintings, complete with a theme that represents the viewer. It’s our Evening Masterwork: Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.