© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition for December 27, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of Modest Mussorgsky
Modest Mussorgsky

Evening Masterwork: Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition for December 27, 2022

When Modest Mussorgsky completed his Pictures at an Exhibition in 1874, it wasn’t the version for orchestra we hear most often. It was actually an incredibly difficult suite for solo piano. The work is a memorial to the composer’s friend, the Russian artist Viktor Hartmann, and each movement of the suite is a musical depiction of Hartmann’s paintings, complete with a theme that represents the viewer. It’s our Evening Masterwork: Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom