Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten

Evening Masterwork: Benjamin Britten's Ceremony of Carols for December 25, 2022

The Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten was inspired by his discovery of “The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems.” The composer originally intended to write a harp concerto, but instead produced this work for treble voices and harp, using “carols” mostly written by 15th- and 16th-century writers. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Christmas night: Britten’s Ceremony of Carols on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

