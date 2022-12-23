Evening Masterwork: George Frederic Handel's Messiah for December 23, 2022

Tonight’s Evening Masterwork features selections from a longstanding holiday tradition, Handel’s Messiah. Although premiered in Dublin in April 1742, the tradition of standing for the Hallelujah Chorus is often said to have been begun by King George II standing at the London premiere in 1743. The Messiah, by Handel, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.