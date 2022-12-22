© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria for December 22, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:00 AM EST
Antonio Vivaldi

Vivaldi’s setting of the Gloria has been a long-time favorite in modern times, especially around the Holiday season. He likely composed the work in 1716 as a way of celebrating the victory against the Turks by Vienna and other allies and it’s a wonderfully sunny work, with distinctive melodies and rhythms. Vivaldi’s Gloria, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
