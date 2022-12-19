Evening Masterwork: George Frideric Handel's Judas Maccabeus for December 19, 2022

© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 19, 2022 at 3:00 AM EST
Photo of Ludwig van Beethoven
George Frideric Handel

Our Evening Masterwork tonight is the ancient tale of the Jewish peoples’ resistance toward their Syrian conquerors in the form of music, with George Frideric Handel’s Judas Maccabeus. The work actually utilized the biblical story to respond to political events of the day, and it was an immediate success. Handel’s Judas Maccabeus, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Chandler Balkcom
