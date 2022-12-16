© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op. 37 for December 16, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST
Ludwig van Beethoven

It’s the birth anniversary of Ludwig Van Beethoven, and we are celebrating with his Piano Concerto No. 3, which nearly wasn’t completed in time! Afterall, sometimes composers like to cut it close when it comes to finishing pieces, but in the case of this piece, Beethoven didn’t really cut it at all. The first rehearsal was at 8 in the morning the day of the premiere, and he still hadn’t finished the score. In fact, the concerto was still a work in progress during the performance. The Third Piano Concerto by Beethoven, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
