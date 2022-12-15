© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Violin Concerto in D Op. 35 for December 15, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:38 AM EST
Photo of Erich Korngold
Erich Korngold

Evening Masterwork: Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Violin Concerto in D Op. 35 for December 15, 2022

Erich Korngold spent much of his life composing for film, so it’s no surprise that many of his concert works are influenced by his film scores. The opening of his Violin Concerto borrows material from a film score he wrote in 1937, and the folk-dance theme of the final movement came from a different film score from the same year. Hear the Violin Concerto by Erich Korngold, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Maria Gigliotti
See stories by Maria Gigliotti